# Upload using cURL
$ curl --upload-file ./hello.txt http://transfer.sh/hello.txt http://transfer.sh/NNF00d/hello.txt
# Using the shell function
$ transfer hello.txt
##################################################### 100.0% http://transfer.sh/4wtxWq/hello.txt
# Upload from web
Drag your files here, or click to browse.
# Uploading is easy using curl
$ curl --upload-file ./hello.txt http://transfer.sh/hello.txt
http://transfer.sh/NNF00d/hello.txt
$ curl -H "Max-Downloads: 1" -H "Max-Days: 5" --upload-file ./hello.txt http://transfer.sh/hello.txt
http://transfer.sh/NNF00d/hello.txt
# Download the file
$ curl http://transfer.sh/NNF00d/hello.txt -o hello.txt
# Add this to .bashrc or .zshrc or its equivalent
transfer(){ if [ $# -eq 0 ];then echo "No arguments specified.\nUsage:\n transfer <file|directory>\n ... | transfer <file_name>">&2;return 1;fi;if tty -s;then file="$1";file_name=$(basename "$file");if [ ! -e "$file" ];then echo "$file: No such file or directory">&2;return 1;fi;if [ -d "$file" ];then file_name="$file_name.zip" ,;(cd "$file"&&zip -r -q - .)|curl --progress-bar --upload-file "-" "http://transfer.sh/$file_name"|tee /dev/null,;else cat "$file"|curl --progress-bar --upload-file "-" "http://transfer.sh/$file_name"|tee /dev/null;fi;else file_name=$1;curl --progress-bar --upload-file "-" "http://transfer.sh/$file_name"|tee /dev/null;fi;}
# Now you can use transfer function
$ transfer hello.txt
$ curl -i -F filedata=@/tmp/hello.txt -F filedata=@/tmp/hello2.txt http://transfer.sh/
# Combining downloads as zip or tar archive
$ curl http://transfer.sh/(NNF00d/hello.txt,4wtxWq/world.txt).tar.gz
$ curl http://transfer.sh/(NNF00d/hello.txt,4wtxWq/world.txt).zip
# Encrypt files with password using gpg
$ cat /tmp/hello.txt|gpg -ac -o-|curl -X PUT --upload-file "-" http://transfer.sh/test.txt
# Download and decrypt
$ curl http://transfer.sh/NNF00d/test.txt|gpg -o- > /tmp/hello.txt
# Scan for malware or viruses using Clamav
$ wget http://www.eicar.org/download/eicar.com
$ curl -X PUT --upload-file ./eicar.com http://transfer.sh/eicar.com/scan
# Upload malware to VirusTotal, get a permalink in return
$ curl -X PUT --upload-file nhgbhhj http://transfer.sh/test.txt/virustotal
# Backup, encrypt and transfer
$ mysqldump --all-databases|gzip|gpg -ac -o-|curl -X PUT --upload-file "-" http://transfer.sh/test.txt
# Transfer and send email with link (uses shell function)
$ transfer /tmp/hello.txt | mail -s "Hello World" user@yourmaildomain.com
# Import keys from keybase
$ keybase track [them]
# Encrypt for recipient(s)
$ cat somebackupfile.tar.gz | keybase encrypt [them] | curl --upload-file '-' http://transfer.sh/test.txt
# Decrypt
$ curl http://transfer.sh/NNF00d/test.md |keybase decrypt
# wget
$ wget --method PUT --body-file=/tmp/file.tar http://transfer.sh/file.tar -O - -nv
# grep syslog for pound and transfer
$ cat /var/log/syslog|grep pound|curl --upload-file - http://transfer.sh/pound.log
# Upload using Powershell
PS H:\> invoke-webrequest -method put -infile .\file.txt http://transfer.sh/file.txt
# HTTPie
$ http http://transfer.sh/ -vv < /tmp/test.log
# transfersh-cli (https://github.com/tanrax/transfersh-cli)
$ transfersh photos.zip
# Uploading file
# Download from here: http://transfer.sh/NNF00d/photos.zip
# It has also been copied to the clipboard!
# Encrypt files with password using openssl
$ cat /tmp/hello.txt|openssl aes-256-cbc -pbkdf2 -e|curl -X PUT --upload-file "-" http://transfer.sh/test.txt
# Download and decrypt
$ curl http://transfer.sh/NNF00d/test.txt|openssl aes-256-cbc -pbkdf2 -d > /tmp/hello.txt
#Save this as transfer.cmd in Windows 10 (which has curl.exe)
@echo off
setlocal EnableDelayedExpansion EnableExtensions
goto main
:usage
echo No arguments specified. >&2
echo Usage: >&2
echo transfer ^<file^|directory^> >&2
echo ... ^| transfer ^<file_name^> >&2
exit /b 1
:main
if "%~1" == "" goto usage
timeout.exe /t 0 >nul 2>nul || goto not_tty
set "file=%~1"
for %%A in ("%file%") do set "file_name=%%~nxA"
if exist "%file_name%" goto file_exists
echo %file%: No such file or directory >&2
exit /b 1
:file_exists
if not exist "%file%\" goto not_a_directory
set "file_name=%file_name%.zip"
pushd "%file%" || exit /b 1
set "full_name=%temp%\%file_name%"
powershell.exe -Command "Get-ChildItem -Path . -Recurse | Compress-Archive -DestinationPath ""%full_name%"""
curl.exe --progress-bar --upload-file "%full_name%" "http://transfer.sh/%file_name%"
popd
goto :eof
:not_a_directory
curl.exe --progress-bar --upload-file "%file%" "http://transfer.sh/%file_name%"
goto :eof
:not_tty
set "file_name=%~1"
curl.exe --progress-bar --upload-file - "http://transfer.sh/%file_name%"
goto :eof
# Your awesome sample will be put here
@dutchcoders Thanks for transfer.sh. Just used it for a production purpose for a customer. So great, so easy, so https. :)
— Dave Sims (@FloifyDave)
@dutchcoders love transfer.sh! any change we can *pay* for a self-hosted version?— Kareem Kouddous (@kareemk)
http://t.co/JomAmqWYEB by @dutchcoders is pure awesomeness! any chance of source on github? :-)— PJ Spagnolatti (@drakpz)
Love transfer.sh! Will be using it from now on! Thanks for the amazing service we can use from the CLI @dutchcoders
— Jacob Lindgren (@jacoblindgren11)
transfer.sh is my latest fav service! Try simple command-line and web file sharing! https://t.co/FSrsb1JKJd
Thanks @dutchcoders ! — Lars Arvestad (@arvestad)