Upload a file or directory in Windows

#Save this as transfer.cmd in Windows 10 (which has curl.exe) @echo off setlocal EnableDelayedExpansion EnableExtensions goto main :usage echo No arguments specified. >&2 echo Usage: >&2 echo transfer ^<file^|directory^> >&2 echo ... ^| transfer ^<file_name^> >&2 exit /b 1 :main if "%~1" == "" goto usage timeout.exe /t 0 >nul 2>nul || goto not_tty set "file=%~1" for %%A in ("%file%") do set "file_name=%%~nxA" if exist "%file_name%" goto file_exists echo %file%: No such file or directory >&2 exit /b 1 :file_exists if not exist "%file%\" goto not_a_directory set "file_name=%file_name%.zip" pushd "%file%" || exit /b 1 set "full_name=%temp%\%file_name%" powershell.exe -Command "Get-ChildItem -Path . -Recurse | Compress-Archive -DestinationPath ""%full_name%""" curl.exe --progress-bar --upload-file "%full_name%" "http://transfer.sh/%file_name%" popd goto :eof :not_a_directory curl.exe --progress-bar --upload-file "%file%" "http://transfer.sh/%file_name%" goto :eof :not_tty set "file_name=%~1" curl.exe --progress-bar --upload-file - "http://transfer.sh/%file_name%" goto :eof